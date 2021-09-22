Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GJNSY. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

