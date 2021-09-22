Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $784.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 95,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

