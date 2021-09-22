Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Glass Houses Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Glass Houses Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,025,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,018,000.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

