Global Medical REIT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 426.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $967.45 million, a PE ratio of -115.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Medical REIT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Global Medical REIT worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.