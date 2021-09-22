Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 394 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.69. The stock had a trading volume of 227,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.47. The stock has a market cap of $433.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.