Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded up $4.27 on Wednesday, hitting $338.49. 87,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,857. The company has a market cap of $357.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.56 and a 200-day moving average of $317.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.