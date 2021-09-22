Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 33,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.27 and a 200 day moving average of $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

