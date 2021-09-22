Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,700. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $215.75 and a 12-month high of $309.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.98 and its 200 day moving average is $280.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.