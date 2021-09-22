Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $904,182,389. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $14.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.78. 1,379,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,319,922. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $966.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

