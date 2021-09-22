Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a mobile entertainment operator principally in China. It integrates premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas and live streaming. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation, is based in Beijing. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

