GNY Market Cap Reaches $55.86 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. GNY has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and approximately $140,372.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GNY has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00126386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044306 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

