GoChain (GO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.62 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $498,942.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,148,035,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,160,601 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

