Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,037,623 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $9.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 755.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 122,112 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 433,769 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

