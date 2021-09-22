Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

In related news, COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 81.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

