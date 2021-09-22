Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 747,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE GPMT opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 51,591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

