Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$105.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRT.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.78.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$93.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$71.66 and a 12 month high of C$94.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.18.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

