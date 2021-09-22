Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Great Elm Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,215. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Great Elm Group worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company which provides investment management and real estate management services. The company is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

