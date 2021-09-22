Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 11,487 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 897,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.79. 241,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,064,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $243.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.