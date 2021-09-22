Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 485,971 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 80.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,091,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,971 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $27,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $92,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 44,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,284. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

