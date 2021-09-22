Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 57,611 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $53,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,001. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

