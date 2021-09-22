Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $28.62 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,249,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,184 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,501. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

