Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $20.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,364.38. 77,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,431.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,347.83.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
