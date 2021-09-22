Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $20.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,364.38. 77,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,431.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,347.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

