Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,197 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of The Chemours worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after purchasing an additional 107,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

CC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 37,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,600. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

