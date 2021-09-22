Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 281.36% from the stock’s current price.

TSE GPR traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.59. 63,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,788. The stock has a market capitalization of C$210.51 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

