Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Anthem were worth $112,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

ANTM stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.39. 19,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

