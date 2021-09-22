Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Tesla worth $350,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.69. The stock had a trading volume of 422,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,039,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $703.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.42. The firm has a market cap of $741.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

