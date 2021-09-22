Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $149.35 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exelon were worth $149,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. 128,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,890. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

