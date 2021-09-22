Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,359 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $120,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $135.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.