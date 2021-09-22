Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $180,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,414. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

