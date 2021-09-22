Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PayPal were worth $288,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 404.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 155,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 93,307 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.89 and a 200-day moving average of $270.13. The stock has a market cap of $319.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.