Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,227,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $417,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $26.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,370.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,431.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,347.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

