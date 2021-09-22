Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.51

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.51 and traded as high as C$38.85. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$38.76, with a volume of 1,433,051 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.56. The firm has a market cap of C$35.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.655279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

