GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.35

Shares of GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

