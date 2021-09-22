Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,637 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

