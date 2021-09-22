Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $27,921,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

