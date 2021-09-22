Greenleaf Trust Invests $228,000 in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

