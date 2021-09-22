Greenleaf Trust Invests $249,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $501,259,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $80,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $77,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28.

