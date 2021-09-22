Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,379,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

