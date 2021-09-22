Greenleaf Trust Sells 277 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 123.1% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

