GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 7.2%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 9,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 115,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several brokerages have commented on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $839.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

