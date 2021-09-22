Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 33,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,880. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

