Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by 95.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

GNTY stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $402.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.87.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

