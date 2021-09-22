Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.28

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.28 and traded as high as C$32.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$32.05, with a volume of 4,239 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

