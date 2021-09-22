Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Michael Polelle Sells 1,507 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

