Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.64 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 10,105,556 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of £37.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

In other news, insider Mansour Al Alami bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Insiders bought 1,670,000 shares of company stock worth $5,010,000 in the last ninety days.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

