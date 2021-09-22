Handshake Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $90.77 million and approximately $686,217.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,205.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.75 or 0.06816057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00361547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.66 or 0.01226533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00112576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00541300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.16 or 0.00533493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.79 or 0.00352540 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,539,620 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.