Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Position Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after purchasing an additional 814,338 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

HBI opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.