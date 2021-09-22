HAP Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,000. Gartner accounts for 0.5% of HAP Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Gartner by 1,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $9.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.86. 14,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,528. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $318.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

