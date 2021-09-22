Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $201.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

