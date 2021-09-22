Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $258.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $269.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.83.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

